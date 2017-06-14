× U.S. Marshals arrests two men in wake of embassy attack

U.S. Marshals have arrested two Turkish men living in the U.S. for their alleged role in assaulting protesters outside the Turkish Embassy last month in Washington, D.C.

One of the suspects Eyup Yildirim, was apprehended in Manchester, N.J., and the other, Sinan Narin, in McLean, Va.

“Now that charges have been filed, the Department will weigh additional actions for the named individuals, as appropriate under relevant laws and regulations. Any further steps will be responsive and proportional to the charges,” a State Department official said.

In May, the security for the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a violent altercation with protesters in D.C. while Erdogan was visiting.

Nine of the protesters were hospitalized after the incident.

The Turkish Embassy said that Erdogan’s security were acting in “self-defense” during the incident. They also claimed the protesters were affiliated with the terrorist group PKK.

The leader for the protest group has denied any affiliation with PKK.