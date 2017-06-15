× 19-year-old dead after late night shooting at S.W. Oklahoma City apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY – A 19-year-old man is dead after a late night shooting at a southwest Oklahoma City apartment complex.

Around 9:15 Tuesday, police were called to reports of a shooting at the Brookwood Apartments in the 9400 block of S. Shartel Ave.

Officers were told the shooting took place at a party near the pool area of the apartment complex.

When police arrived, they found 19-year-old Steven Morgan suffering from a gunshot wound.

Morgan was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police say Morgan succumbed to his injuries early Thursday morning.

At this time, no arrests have been made in the case.

Authorities say they are still investigating.

If you have any information that could help police, please call the homicide tip-line at (405)297-1200.