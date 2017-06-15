Charges pending against Oklahoma truck driver seen in dangerous reckless driving video

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – Charges are pending against a man who was captured on a woman’s dashboard camera trying to run cars off an Oklahoma highway.

A Muskogee woman says she was driving along Hwy 51 near 193rd St. in Broken Arrow on Tuesday when she spotted a reckless driver.

She had her dashboard camera turned on as the driver of a truck began weaving in and out of traffic, tailgating other drivers and slamming on his bakes.

The woman told FOX 23 that there wasn’t any specific event that sparked the reckless driving, adding that he behaved that way with several drivers on the road.

On Thursday morning, Broken Arrow police say they tracked down the driver of the truck. Officials say he admitted to being the driver in the video.

He has not been arrested, but officials say that charges are pending.