EMSA issues first “Heat Alert” of the year

OKLAHOMA CITY – EMSA officials issued the first “Heat Alert” of 2017.
Several patients called 911 this week complaining of symptoms related to the heat.
Officials believe the heat and humidity is having an impact on the public’s health.
Patients who called EMSA Thursday range in age from 21 to 71 years old.
A “Heat Alert” is issued when dispatchers receive five heat related emergency calls in a 24-hour period.
The alert will be in effect until temperatures drop dramatically.
Those most prone to heat exhaustion, a milder form of a heat-related illness in which symptoms can occur several days after, are elderly people, people with high blood pressure, and people working or exercising in a hot environment.
Symptoms of heat exhaustion are:
- Heavy sweating
- Paleness
- Muscle cramps
- Tiredness
- Weakness
- Dizziness
- Headache
- Nausea or vomiting
- Fainting
Other tips to keep cool include:
- Avoid hot foods and heavy meals — they add heat to your body
- Drink plenty of fluids and replace salts and minerals in your body. Do not take salt tablets unless under medical supervision
- Dress infants and children in cool, loose clothing and shade their heads and faces with hats or an umbrella
- Limit sun exposure during mid-day hours and in places of potential severe exposure such as beaches
- Do not leave infants, children, or pets in a parked car
- Provide plenty of fresh water for your pets, and leave the water in a shady area
- If you see a victim, help them to cool off and call 911 if symptoms worsen or last longer than one hour