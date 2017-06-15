EMSA issues first “Heat Alert” of the year

OKLAHOMA CITY – EMSA officials issued the first “Heat Alert” of 2017.

Several patients called 911 this week complaining of symptoms related to the heat.

Officials believe the heat and humidity is having an impact on the public’s health.

Patients who called EMSA Thursday range in age from 21 to 71 years old.

A “Heat Alert” is issued when dispatchers receive five heat related emergency calls in a 24-hour period.

The alert will be in effect until temperatures drop dramatically.

Those most prone to heat exhaustion, a milder form of a heat-related illness in which symptoms can occur several days after, are elderly people, people with high blood pressure, and people working or exercising in a hot environment.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion are:

Heavy sweating

Paleness

Muscle cramps

Tiredness

Weakness

Dizziness

Headache

Nausea or vomiting

Fainting

Other tips to keep cool include: