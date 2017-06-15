× Fourth Lincoln County escapee captured, authorities say

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. – The search for the last escapee from the Lincoln County Jail is finally over.

Brian Moody was spotted near County Road 3300 near Fallis around noon Wednesday.

Officials were led to the area after sources said Moody and his sister would be there.

They knew what Moody’s sister, Angela Rainbolt, was driving and had warrants for her arrest.

Rainbolt was pulled over and that’s when Moody ran off into the woods.

She was arrested as well as her 15-year-old son.

Authorities determined that she was dropping Moody off in the area to steal a vehicle.

Search crews were on the ground while the Oklahoma Highway Patrol helicopter searched from the air.

However, officials were unable to locate him Wednesday night.

Fortunately, he was located Thursday, the Lincoln County Sheriff told KFOR.

The U.S. Marshals Service located him in Lincoln County.

At this time, details of his capture have not been released.

Moody escaped through the jail’s ventilation system early Monday morning along with three other inmates who have all since been captured.

Trey Goodnight and Jeremy Irvin were captured early Wednesday near the town of Dale in Pottawatomie County.

Goodnight was in jail for property crimes. Irvin was in jail for first-degree murder.

Sonny Baker was captured near the town of Carney Wednesday morning.

Moody and Baker were both in jail for property crimes.

This isn’t the first time Moody and Baker have escaped from the Lincoln County Jail.

In March, Moody, Baker and another inmate escaped by crawling through a vent.

Lincoln County officials said they plan to review jail security measures in wake of the second escape.