Health officials seeking anyone who had contact with rabid kitten in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Health officials in Oklahoma City are searching for anyone who had direct contact with a kitten who was found to have rabies.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health says the kitten was six to eight-weeks-old and was found in the area of N.W. 10th and Purdue, near the Central Oklahoma Winnelson Company in Oklahoma City.

The kitten, who was orange and white, was infested with fleas, had an unsteady gait, matted eyes and suffered from drainage from the eyes and nose.

Officials say the kitten was found on June 8 and died on June 11.

Following a series of tests, health officials learned that the kitten was rabid.

Health experts are asking anyone who may have been bitten or come in direct contact with the kitten between May 29 and June 8 to contact the health department at (405) 271-4060 or (800) 234-5963.

A person who was bitten or was exposed to the kitten’s saliva may have been exposed to the rabies virus. Rabies is a viral disease that affects the central nervous system and can be fatal.

Officials say the kitten is the first rabid animal identified in Oklahoma County in 2017.