Man accused of murdering father, Sapulpa police officer pleads guilty to charges

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man accused of shooting and killing two of his family members has pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder.

In August of 2015, authorities found the bodies of 46-year-old Jeffery Grafton and Sapulpa Police Lt. Trey Prichard inside a room at a Midwest City motel.

The owner of the motel said that he noticed a truck parked illegally, so he asked a clerk to tell the driver to park it in a proper parking spot. When the clerk went to the room, the door was ajar and he noticed a body lying on the floor.

The medical examiner’s office determined that both men died from gunshot wounds to the head.

Investigators learned that Jeffery Grafton and Prichard came to Midwest City in an attempt to find Jeffery’s son, Jonathan Grafton.

Authorities say Jonathan took his father’s truck without permission, so Grafton asked Prichard to come with him to get the truck back.

“There was a GPS on the vehicle. That’s how they were able to locate it at the hotel parking lot,” Midwest City Police Chief Brandon Clabes said in 2015.

Several days later, police in Enid arrested Jonathan Grafton outside a convenience store.

Nearly two years later, it seems that the case is coming to a close.

Jonathan Grafton pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and one count of possession of a controlled dangerous substance.