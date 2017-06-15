× Man arrested after allegedly attacking victim with broken vodka bottle

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities arrested an Oklahoma City man after he allegedly attacked another man with a broken vodka bottle.

On June 14, officers were called to the 3900 block of N. Pennsylvania Ave. on a reported disturbance.

When police and paramedics arrived on the scene, they allegedly saw 53-year-old John Miller hitting a man in the head and arm with a broken vodka bottle.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim told officers that he was drinking alcohol when Miller walked up to him and told him to perform oral sex on him.

When the victim refused, he told officers that Miller assaulted him and began stabbing him with the bottle.

Miller was arrested on complaints of assault with a deadly weapon and offering to engage in lewd acts in public.