NBA’s Josh Richardson Returns, Helps Hometown Youth

The DJ had the hits blasting as 100 kids scored a chance to hang with a pro player.

Miami Heat guard and Edmond’s own Josh Richardson looked over his hometown’s youth.

Putting on his first camp for free.

“I didn’t want to come back and charge these kids for something that I could have provided myself,” Richardson said. “I made a few calls to my friends from high school, who are still playing, I brought my sister, I brought a couple of my friends I grew up with and a lot of people got into it. I think it’s been a great thing so far.”

The kids weren’t the only ones enjoying the experience.

The event’s a literal homecoming for the former Santa Fe Wolf.

“The head coach of this camp, the guy that’s running it, Dan Hays, I grew up going to his camps since I was like seven years old,” Richardson said. “He’s known me since I was tiny. My mom played at Oklahoma Christian, so she’s known him for a long time. So it’s cool just to be able to come back, and see those people.”

After his second season in the NBA Richardson decided to give back to the town he still calls home.

Not by just a team camp picture, autographed card or t-shirt, but by actually spending time with the kids.

Briefly creating some chaos after following back a few campers back on Instagram.

As he tried to create an experience he didn’t have here when he was their age.

“We didn’t have a professional basketball team, here, when I was growing up,” Richardson said. “We didn’t have pro players here really. When I would go to quarterback camp at OU, and Josh Heupel came back, and I was like, ‘Oh my God. That’s Josh Heupel!’ It was alway really memorable, so I was just want to make memorable moments with these kids."