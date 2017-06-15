Oklahoma City police search for shooter in apartment homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police are searching for a suspect after he shot and killed a man in broad daylight in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

It happened around 11 Thursday morning at the Meridian Ridge apartments.

Scott Cavener, a plumber, was in the front office of the complex to do some work when he heard the gunshots.

"Well, the maintenance man over his radio said over his two-way said 'Call the police. There's been a shooting.' So, then I got with the maintenance man. We walked outside, walked around, saw the guy laying on the ground," Cavener said.

Cavener said the victim may have been related to someone moving in.

"Somebody in the office was signing a lease for an apartment and said it was her brother. Apparently, he was here to view her apartment that she was leasing," he said.

Police have not released the identity of the victim, and they're still searching for the suspect.

"Investigators have determined that there was one suspect. The suspect shot the male and then fled immediately on foot. We have not identified the suspect, and we don't have a definitive description right now of the suspect," said Master Sergeant Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The shooting in broad daylight left many people at the complex shaken, wondering what the motive could be.

"I think somebody was following him or something, you know, because why would you just shoot somebody at random like that?" Cavener said.

Police said this is the 32nd homicide of the year in Oklahoma City.