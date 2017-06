OKLAHOMA CITY – One person is dead after an assault in northwest Oklahoma City Thursday morning.

Around 11:15 a.m., police were called to N.W. 63rd and Meridian on reports of an assault with a deadly weapon.

At this time, it is unclear what kind of weapon was involved in the crime.

When authorities arrived, they located a victim.

That victim has since died from their wounds, officials said.

No word on a suspect description at this time.