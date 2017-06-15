OU graduate helping children read even after losing battle with cancer

COPPELL, Texas – Taryn Trotter was always passionate about teaching children.

After graduating from the University of Oklahoma in 2013, Goodwin accepted a job in Richardson, Texas to become a first-grade teacher.

Months after accepting her dream job, she knew something wasn’t right.

In September of 2013, she went to the doctor following issues with her digestive tract.

Following a colonoscopy, doctors gave her some heart-wrenching news. She was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer and was told she needed to undergo several surgeries and dozens of rounds of chemotherapy.

She moved to Houston and accepted a job at Lockhart Magnet School in order to be closer to her fiance, Drew.

The pair got married in June of 2015, but the disease was not done with her.

After undergoing intense sessions of chemotherapy and surgeries to remove all signs of cancer in her abdomen, doctors learned that a tumor had formed in her lungs.

Following weeks in the hospital, Taryn passed away on Sunday, just days shy of her second wedding anniversary.

However, her death is not stopping her from continuing to help children learn.

One of Taryn’s final wishes was to fill inner city schools with books for children.

“The cost of setting up a classroom for a new teacher is immense. Taryn would like to help new inner city teachers with their classroom library to help encourage early reading,” a post by Taryn’s mother read.

In lieu of flowers, she asked that people donate children’s books to school districts in the area.

An Amazon wish list called the “Taryn Memorial Book Drive” was set up to make that happen.

“This is a wishlist of books that our friend Taryn Goodwin wanted to be given to children in need. Please select books from the list, purchase them, and select the proper address in Coppell, Texas to help her wish come true!” the post reads.