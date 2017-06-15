Police relying on family photos to find true owners of stolen camera

OKLAHOMA CITY – Family photos are usually something to be cherished, so it can be heartbreaking when a camera with those memories on it goes missing.

During a recent traffic stop, Oklahoma City police officers discovered stolen property inside a vehicle.

One of the items that was recovered was a camera, which they believe had been stolen.

Officers looked through the camera and found a couple of photos of the true owners of the camera.

At this point, officers say they want to reunite the camera with its owner but only have the photos to help identify them.

If you have any information on the identity of the owners, call police.