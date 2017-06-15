× Residents at Midwest City apartment complex complain about problems with water, air conditioning

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — Residents of an apartment complex are complaining about having no water and, in some cases, no air conditioning for several days.

People who live at the Eden Cove apartment complex tell NewsChannel 4 their water has been shut off for hours several days a week recently.

One resident also said his air conditioning unit went out and it wasn’t fixed for four months. That’s one of the reasons he said he decided to move.

We reached out to management at the complex and they told us they had no comment.