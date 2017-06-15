Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Just one week on the job as head coach of the Oklahoma football team, and Lincoln Riley has made his first staffing addition.

Riley brings on Ruffin McNeill, to join the Sooners as Assistant Head Coach and Defensive Tackles Coach. McNeill spent the last season at the University of Virginia coaching the defensive line, but shares a coaching past with Lincoln.

The two worked on the sidelines together at East Carolina, where McNeill was the head coach for six seasons (2010-2015), and Riley was his offensive coordinator.

Prior to that, McNeill and Riley were at Texas Tech together.