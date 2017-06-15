Storms possible across Oklahoma on Thursday evening

OKLAHOMA CITY – It feels like summer today, but storms are expected to move across the state this evening.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for several counties in far western Oklahoma until 8 p.m. The main threats with the storms will be damaging winds and large hail.

Strong storms in Kansas are expected to cross the border on Thursday evening, bringing thunderstorms to northern Oklahoma. If those storms continue to move south, they could reach the Oklahoma City metro area.

Sizzling highs will continue Friday with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s under partly cloudy skies.

Saturday will be our hottest day with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s under mostly sunny skies. A cold front will sweep across the state early Sunday, cooling us down a few degrees for Father’s Day.

Stay tuned for the latest!