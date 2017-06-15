Students from Oklahoma high school take second place in nationwide wind turbine design contest

TUTTLE, Okla. – High school students in the small town of Tuttle have some big ideas about generating energy from the wind.

Oklahoma is one of the leading wind energy producing states in the country.

And inside a classroom at Tuttle High School, science students are pushing the envelope with a uniquely designed wind turbine.

Because of their design, the students recently took second place in a nationwide contest called The Kidwind Challenge. Its competition among middle schools and high schools to build a successful device that converts wind into electricity.

“Everybody was helpful. Everybody was kind and welcoming. And we were definitely kind of…We kind of stood out being from Oklahoma,” said Daniece Foster, who is a science teacher at Tuttle High School.

Students say the experience of designing and building an electricity-generating device also generates enthusiasm for learning.

“A lot of the things we used were very stem orientated. Such as learning about gear ratios and the mathematics behind the wind efficiency and things such as that. That all came into play when building the turbine itself,” said Cody Watson, a junior at Tuttle High School.

“You really have to learn how to communicate and know what they’re going to do before they do it. So that you can really work together well. And they became some of my best friends, they were someone I didn’t even talk to before the competition started,” said junior Gage Loard.

Oklahoma ingenuity continues to breeze through Tuttle High School which is why they’re another great example of what’s right with our schools.

