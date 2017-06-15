Thieves steal custom-designed stained glass window; leave behind messages in the dust

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma family was stunned when thieves targeted a one-of-a-kind decorative piece in their home and left behind an unusual message.

Mary Ann Waldon says she had created a unique stained glass window to be installed in her newly built home near Keystone Lake.

She tells FOX 23 that she spent hours designing the window, which costs about $500.

“It was gorgeous,” Waldon said. “I think they thought it was beautiful.”

Thieves reportedly stole the window before it was installed and left behind a couple of messages in the dust.

Waldon says she saw the words “God Bless” and “Hi” written in the dust inside her home.

Waldon says she doesn’t think she’ll ever get the stained glass back, but is determined to make a new piece before her home is finished.