Discover Oklahoma: Fun music events, ghost tours back for the summer

OKLAHOMA CITY – It is going to be a hot weekend, but that shouldn’t stop you from heading out to a few fun festivals.

It is time again for ‘Jazz in June’ at Brookhaven Village and Andrews Park in Norman, which will be held on Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The event is free, although they do accept contributions.

The ‘Made in Oklahoma Wine, Beer and Food Festival’ is going on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Sheraton Midwest City Hotel at Reed Conference Center.

This is a great place to find Oklahoma-made products to enjoy or to buy as gifts for your out-of-town family and friends.

The ‘Ghosts of Fort Reno Tour’ is scheduled again for Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.

It’s a fun way to tour the historic Fort Reno site by lantern light and get a little spooked in the process.

You’ll hear from paranormal researchers about the ghost-stories associated with the former caretakers and POW prisoners.

Tickets are $10 and reservations are recommended.

You can watch Discover Oklahoma on Saturdays on 6:30 p.m. on NewsChannel 4.