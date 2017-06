You’ve probably seen them in your trees before: Webworms

They won’t necessarily kill your trees but multiple infestations can damage them.

There are a couple of strategies to prevent second and even third generations from multiplying:

Break open webs so birds and wasps can get to them

Prune away smaller branches with webs

Mark Bays with the Oklahoma Forestry Services has information on seedlings, webworms, burn bans and other educational resources.

