Former OU superstar set to open new restaurant on Campus Corner

NORMAN, Okla. – A former standout on the football field is coming back to Norman to try his hand at the restaurant business.

After graduating from the University of Oklahoma, Ryan Broyles signed a $3.6 million contract with the Detroit Lions.

However, it wasn’t just his play on the field that made headlines.

ESPN reported that Broyles was likely one of the most financially savvy players in the NFL.

Although he was a millionaire, Broyles and his wife were living on about $60,000-a-year.

He used the rest of the money for investments, retirement savings and an account for when his football career ended.

“I studied as much as I could,” Broyles told ESPN. “Talked to people wealthier than me, smarter than me. So that definitely helps.”

Just a month after his finances made headlines, Broyles was released from the Detroit Lions.

But that was not the last time Sooner fans would be able to see Broyles.

The former superstar announced on Twitter that he plans to open a restaurant on Campus Corner.

Our new restaurant coming to campus corner! See you there! @theporchnorman pic.twitter.com/GNKStUGMvu — Ryan Broyles (@RyanBroyles) June 16, 2017

‘The Porch’ is set to open soon, but an exact date has yet to be announced.

However, the restaurant is asking for pictures of your pups to help decorate the business.

Wow we are excited to have you back in Norman @RyanBroyles https://t.co/shu8OpzjyC — OU President's Assoc (@OUPresAssoc) June 16, 2017