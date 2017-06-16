× Man accused of breaking into home, taking shower and putting on victim’s underwear

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma man was taken into custody after he allegedly broke into a man’s home and put on his underwear.

On June 15, officers were called to a home in the 2300 block of S.W. 24th St. after they received a call from the homeowner about a break-in.

According to the arrest affidavit, investigators say 21-year-old Raymond Rampersad got into the home by prying away some boards and crawling through the crawlspace.

The victim told police that he was asleep but awoke to a noise in another part of the house. After hearing the noise, he said he was able to run outside and call 911 for help.

When officers went into the home, they allegedly found Rampersad in the bedroom. The affidavit states that he had taken a shower and was wearing a new pair of the victim’s underwear.

Rampersad allegedly told police that his aunt also lives in the home and told him to go inside and take a shower.

“[The victim] stated he has lived there for several years and never gave [Rampersad] permission to come into his house, take a shower, and take his underwear,” the report states.

Rampersad was arrested on complaints of first-degree burglary, and a warrant for possession of a controlled dangerous substance.