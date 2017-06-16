× Man who was killed in broad daylight in parking lot of Oklahoma City apartment complex identified

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police have identified the man who was shot and killed in broad daylight in the parking lot of an Oklahoma City apartment complex.

Around 11 a.m. Thursday, police were called to a shooting at the Meridian Ridge Apartments, in the 6300 block of N. Meridian.

Scott Cavener, a plumber, was in the front office of the complex to do some work when he heard the gunshots.

“Well, the maintenance man over his radio said over his two-way said ‘Call the police. There’s been a shooting.’ So, then I got with the maintenance man. We walked outside, walked around, saw the guy laying on the ground,” Cavener said.

Cavener said the victim may have been related to someone moving in.

“Somebody in the office was signing a lease for an apartment and said it was her brother. Apparently, he was here to view her apartment that she was leasing,” he said.

Friday morning, police identified the victim as 25-year-old.

“Investigators have determined that there was one suspect. The suspect shot the male and then fled immediately on foot. We have not identified the suspect, and we don’t have a definitive description right now of the suspect,” said Master Sergeant Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Investigators determined the Niedo and the suspect were having some sort of verbal exchange when the suspect pulled out a pistol and shot the victim.

Niedo was currently on parole for conspiracy, burglary, unauthorized use of a vehicle and carrying weapons.

Police said this is the 32nd homicide of the year in Oklahoma City.

At this time, there have been no arrests in the case.

If you have any information on this murder, please call the homicide tip-line at (405)297-1200.