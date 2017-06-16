× New Oklahoma City shaved ice shop helps low-income teens go to college

OKLAHOMA CITY – Behind the shipping container walls on the southwest corner of 16th and Blackwelder is a business with a mission to help teens in low-income families save money for college.

Sasquatch Shaved Ice just opened in the Plaza District.

All of the teens hired live in Classen Ten Penn, a neighborhood with a high percentage of low-income families.

And all six employees will be the first generation in their families to go to college.

The snow cone stand will be open through the fall.