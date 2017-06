NORMAN, Okla. – OGE says more than 3,200 people are without power in Norman Friday evening.

Approx. 3200 outages in Norman. Crew is working to restore. Check online systemwatch map or your sign into your account for updates. — OG&E (@OGandE) June 16, 2017

They are aware of the issue and are working to restore power.

Click here for OGE’s System Watch.