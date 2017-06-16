× Oklahoma City man accused of arson, maiming after allegedly setting friend on fire

ENID, Okla. – An Oklahoma man is accused of arson and maiming after he allegedly set his friend on fire.

A man told police that he had been staying with 54-year-old Earl Norman Delano for a few days when Delano reportedly accused the man of stealing something, which he denied.

That is when Delano became angry, poured gasoline on the man and threatened to light him on fire inside his Enid home, the Enid News and Eagle reports.

After the man told Dealno he didn’t think he would set him on fire, Delano allegedly pulled a lighter from his pocket and lit the man on fire.

Officers who saw the victim said he suffered serious burns to his right hand, right arm, neck, shoulder, back, torso, face and right ear.

According to the affidavit, the man’s burns were so severe, skin was peeling off and in some places, skin was hanging off.

Delano was arrested and charged for first-degree arson and maiming.