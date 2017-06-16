Oklahoma City releases video to remind residents to recycle; trolls Kevin Durant

OKLAHOMA CITY – It has been almost a year since Kevin Durant left Oklahoma City for the Golden State Warriors.

Going around town, it seems that most of remnants of the superstar have been removed.

Following the Fourth of July announcement, the No. 35 jerseys were taken off of store shelves, his portrait was taken down from Chesapeake Energy Arena and KD’s restaurant was revamped in Bricktown.

Now, Oklahoma City leaders are urging you to move on while helping the environment.

The City of Oklahoma City posted a video on its Instagram Stories page to remind residents that you can recycle magazines.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The video just happens to feature a Sports Illustrated magazine with Kevin Durant on the cover.

In case you were wondering, the city recycles:

Plastic bottles

Glass jars

Aluminum cans and tin cans

Newspaper

Magazines

Phone books.

However, it does not recycle syrofoam, plastic shopping bags, toxic containers, light bulbs, soiled paper, cardboard or scrap metal.