Police: Robbery suspect allegedly gave victim back $20, keys so she could 'take care of her children'

EDMOND, Okla. – An Oklahoma man was taken into custody after he allegedly robbed a woman at an ATM.

On June 14, officers were called to an armed robbery that occurred in the 300 block of N. Bryant Ave.

Shortly after speaking with the victim, officers were able to track down the alleged suspect and took 28-year-old Dustin Byars into custody.

The victim said she was at the ATM at the Bank of America when a man pointed a gun at her and demanded that she withdraw $400 from her account.

According to the arrest affidavit, Byars told the victim that she better “follow his commands or he would shoot her.”

At that point, the victim said she pleaded with him not to shoot her because she has children and needed to go home and take care of them. She said she didn’t have $400 in her account, but withdrew $140 and gave it to him.

Byars also allegedly demanded that she hand over her phone and car keys.

“After continuously pleading with the suspect, [the victim] said that Mr. Byars kept $120 but handed back $20 and the car keys so she could take care of her children,” the report states.

Byars was arrested on complaints of first-degree robbery, public intoxication and use of a firearm while committing a felony.