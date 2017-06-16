× Registered sex offender arrested after allegedly kissing teenager

OKLAHOMA CITY – A registered sex offender was taken into custody after he allegedly kissed a teenager who snuck out of her home.

On June 14, officers were called to an area along S. Czech Hall Rd. regarding a report of a child molestation.

Authorities say the victim’s mother told police that her 14-year-old daughter snuck out of the house to be with a 26-year-old man.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim’s mother said that her daughter came home with several marks on her neck.

The victim told officers that she met 26-year-old Harold Vess at her work and they began sending text messages to each other a few weeks ago.

The victim said that she and Vess “made out for a little while” but stopped things from going any further.

“While speaking with [victim,] she stated she knew [Vess] was a registered sex offender because ‘he got a 14-year-old girl pregnant,” the affidavit states.

Vess was arrested on a complaint of making lewd or indecent proposals to a child under 16.