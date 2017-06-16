Rickie’s Record Tying Round

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The first round of the U.S. Open concluded with Rickie Fowler sitting atop the leaderboard.

Fowler shot a -7 (65), tying the record for the lowest score to par in the opening round of the U.S. Open. The last player to shoot seven under par was Jack Nicklaus in 1980.

One shot off of Fowler's lead is Xander Schauffele and Paul Casey, two shots back sit Brooks Koepka, Brian Harman, and Tommy Fleetwood.

Norman native and Oklahoma Sooner, Brad Dalke is participating in his first U.S. Open as an amateur.

Dalke shot +6 on the day, but he was in good company, some of the top ranked golfers also struggled, Rory McIlroy also shot six over, and Jason Day shot seven over.

Oklahoma State alum, Kevin Dougherty finished one under par (t29) and eagled the 18th.