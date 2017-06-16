Sizzling temps will continue Friday afternoon

Sizzling highs will continue this afternoon in the upper 90s under mostly sunny skies.

A few storms are possible, mainly northeast. Saturday will be our hottest day in the mid to upper 90s and low 100s under mostly sunny skies.

A cold front will sweep across the state early Sunday, cooling us down 10 to 20 degrees for Father’s Day!

A few storms are possible in southern and eastern Oklahoma.

Temperatures will climb back to the upper 90s by Wednesday, the first full day of summer. Stay tuned for the latest!