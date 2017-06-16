“You have to listen to your body,” EMSA warns of heat-related dangers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY -- As we inch closer to the first day of summer, temperatures are reaching near triple digits.

EMSA has already received several calls this week for heat-related illnesses and they want people to play it safe.

“You have to listen to your body and realize it's time to do something different,” said John Graham, operations manager with EMSA.

He responded to nearly 10 heat-related illness calls in just one day.

“Really, the first thing that people notice is a lot of sweating,” he said.

After that comes pain and discomfort, Graham said, “You'll have some stomach cramping or things like that. A little bit of muscle cramping.”

EMSA needs only five heat-related illness calls in a 24-hour period to issue a heat alert. It's a number they've surpassed this week.

Tuesday, EMSA responded to four heat-related calls from people who were outdoors too long. Thursday, they got seven calls, with the youngest patient being just two-years-old.

Because of that, they want people to take extra steps to stay safe.

“Water time and shade,” said mom, Lindsay Lange.

EMSA says if you think you're getting sick, grab some water and a bag of ice, place the ice on the back of your neck and go inside to get some cool air.

“If they start getting super flushed or something, we try to retreat and find somewhere with air conditioning,” said Lange.

If symptoms do not get better, it's time to call 911 for help.

“I make sure they drink lots of water during the day and I put sunscreen on them,” Lange said.

Those most prone to heat exhaustion are elderly people, people with high blood pressure, and people working or exercising in a hot environment.