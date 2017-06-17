“I’m sorry if I got overly excited,” Grandson of former Virginia governor charged with rape

VIRGINIA – A 20-year-old male who is the grandson of a former Virginia governor has been charged with rape.

Dalton Baril turned himself into police after a college student at the University of Virginia accused him of sexually assaulting her back in February.

Baril was also a student at the school but withdrew himself in April “after authorities began investigating the allegations against him.”

According to Inside Edition, he was a third generation to attend the school before withdrawing.

On Wednesday, Baril appeared at a bond hearing via teleconference.

City prosecutor Areshini Pather argued that Baril restrained the woman and sexually assaulted her. The woman reportedly sustained injuries like bites, bruises and vaginal tearing.

After the alleged assault, Baril sent the woman a text saying, “I’m sorry if I got overly excited.”

Baril was charged with rape and forcible sodomy.

He did not enter a plea and was released to his parents’ custody on a $10,000 bond. He must also be electronically monitored.

His attorney says that Baril plans to argue against the woman’s claims.

Baril’s next court date is August 10.