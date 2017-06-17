Oklahoma high school basketball coaches fired after using school bus to go buy alcohol

TISHOMINGO, Okla. – Two basketball coaches at an Oklahoma high school have been fired after using a school bus to go buy alcohol.

A school board member said the two Tishomingo High School boys basketball coaches were with the team on an out-of-town trip when they bought beer.

“It sort of just disappointed us all,” said basketball player Kyle Miller.

While at a basketball camp at Connors State, the coaches drove the school bus to a convenience store to purchase the beer.

“We noticed that the school bus was gone but he had told us to stay in our dorms and so we proceeded to do that and we just didn’t find anything out until the next day,” Miller said.

According to KXII, a store clerk at the convenience store reported the coaches to officials at Connor State.

Alcohol is not allowed on campus at Connor State.

“We were pretty upset because we paid money out of pocket to go to that camp, because we had to stay for three nights and we had to end up leaving on the second day,” Miller said.

The coaches were immediately fired once Tishomingo school officials were notified of the incident.