Paramedics urging caution as “Heat Alert” remains active through Saturday
OKLAHOMA – EMSA is urging the public to take extra precautions Saturday as the temperatures are expected to rise near triple digits.
16 patients have suffered from heat-illnesses this week, which prompted officials to issue the “Heat Alert” on Thursday.
A “Heat Alert” is issued when EMSA dispatchers receive five heat-related emergency calls in a 24-hour period.
It will remain in place until temperatures drop dramatically.
Warning signs of heat exhaustion are:
- Heavy sweating
- Paleness
- Muscle cramps
- Tiredness
- Weakness
- Dizziness
- Headache
- Nausea or vomiting
- Fainting
Other tips to keep cool include:
- Avoid hot foods and heavy meals — they add heat to your body
- Drink plenty of fluids and replace salts and minerals in your body. Do not take salt tablets unless under medical supervision
- Dress infants and children in cool, loose clothing and shade their heads and faces with hats or an umbrella
- Limit sun exposure during mid-day hours and in places of potential severe exposure such as beaches
- Do not leave infants, children, or pets in a parked car
- Provide plenty of fresh water for your pets, and leave the water in a shady area
- If you see a victim, help them to cool off and call 911 if symptoms worsen or last longer than one hour
Those most prone to heat exhaustion, a milder form of a heat-related illness in which symptoms can occur several days after, are elderly people, people with high blood pressure, and people working or exercising in a hot environment.