× Silver Alert issued for missing 85-year-old man with dementia

OKLAHOMA CITY – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 85-year-old man.

Officials are looking for William York who was last seen Saturday morning wearing a gray t-shirt and gray sweatpants.

Police believe he may be driving a tan 2008 Ford f150 pickup with the Oklahoma license plate CHW080.

York does have dementia and sclerosis of the pancreas.

If you see York or know his whereabouts, call police immediately.