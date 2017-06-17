Stay hydrated! Some parts of Oklahoma will see triple digits Saturday

Heat Advisories and Heat Warnings have been posted for Saturday across central and eastern OK.

Temps in the mid 90s to near 100 combined with high humidity will make it feel like 105 to 112 degrees this afternoon!

In western OK, less humidity but actual air temps above 100! So bottom line, prepare for big time heat this afternoon!

Good news though, a cold front will sweep across Oklahoma overnight bringing relief from the heat for Sunday.

Best chance for t’storms is northern and northeastern OK tonight with the cold front but only low chances from OKC points south for any rain.

Much cooler temps with gusty northeast winds for Father’s Day! Highs mainly in the 80s.

There’s a chance for showers and t’storms across eastern and southern OK closer to the front.