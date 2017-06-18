Much cooler temps for your Father’s Day

OKLAHOMA – Strong cold front moving south across Oklahoma this morning. Most of the t’storms staying east and northeast of Oklahoma City with heavy rain, gusty winds, some hail and lots of lightning! From Oklahoma City west, only low chances for showers and t’storms this morning with the front.

This afternoon, I’m expecting mostly cloudy skies and much cooler temps! Gusty north to northeast winds 15-25 mph with higher gusts. Afternoon temps today mostly 70s and 80s.

The best chance for t’storms moving south across southern and southeastern today as the front continues to move south.

Click here for a live interactive radar.

Tonight, some awesome weather with partly cloudy skies and lows in the 60s! Lingering chances for t’storms in far southern Oklahoma but gradually rain chances shift south into Texas.

Great weather on Monday with partly cloudy skies and highs 80s to lower 90s.