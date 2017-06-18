Oklahoma City Thunder’s Russell Westbrook celebrates first Father’s Day

OKLAHOMA CITY – In addition to being a natural on the basketball court, Oklahoma City Thunder’s Russell Westbrook is apparently also “a natural” when it comes to being dad.

Russell’s wife, Nina, celebrated his first Father’s Day on Sunday with an adorable father-son photo of her two “boys.”

The photo shows their son, Noah, in Russell’s lap and the baby’s tiny hands holding onto each of his dad’s thumbs. Brodie Sr. has a smile on his face, as Brodie Jr. sweetly looks up at him.

On both her and Noah’s behalf, Nina thanked Russell “for being so outstanding.”

Happy Fathers Day Suga! You're a natural! We love you, and thank you for being so outstanding. 😘 #happyfathersdayweekend #family #myboys A post shared by Nina Westbrook (@ninaamarie_w) on Jun 18, 2017 at 10:15am PDT

Russell also celebrated his own “role model,” saying he’s “blessed to have a dad who is a prime example of how to be a father.”

On Snapchat, they appeared to have went out for a festive family lunch Sunday.

“Now, I can follow your lead through my fatherhood,” Russell said.

HAPPY FATHERS DAY TO MY OG , I THANK YOU FOR ALWAYS BEING A POSITIVE ROLE MODEL IN MY LIFE AND SOMEONE I CAN LOOK UP 2 .YOUR THE BEST DAD A SON LIKE ME COULD ASK FOR , AND I NEVER TAKE THAT FOR GRANTED. IM BLESSED TO HAVE A DAD WHO IS A PRIME EXAMPLE OF HOW TO A BE A FATHER. NOW I CAN FOLLOW YOUR LEAD THRU MY FATHERHOOD! LOVE YOU OG! #happyfathersday #whynot #firstfathersday A post shared by Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) on Jun 18, 2017 at 9:48am PDT

Russell and Nina announced when the triple-double baby was due on March 1, revealed Baby Westbrook would be a boy on March 25, welcomed their newborn and became parents on May 16 and debuted cute, 1-month-old “Nono” on June 13.

He was the slam dunk of belated Mother’s Day gifts, and the state of Oklahoma has been elated ever since.

First time Mommy! Lol #baglady A post shared by Nina Westbrook (@ninaamarie_w) on Jun 17, 2017 at 8:30pm PDT

Now, “our King of the Prairie” has a little prince or, as Russell called him, “a big man.”

As for who he looks like more, the ball is in anyone’s court. But, he already has his dad’s game face down.

MY BIG MAN!! #nono #nrw #1month A post shared by Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) on Jun 13, 2017 at 2:10pm PDT

Either way, fans are excited to Thunder Up with the mini MVP soon!

Happy first Father’s Day, Russ!

The couple got married in 2015.