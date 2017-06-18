Police investigate drive-by shooting in northeast Oklahoma City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in northeast Oklahoma City.

The shooting was reported around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday night in the 1000 block of N.E. 4th St.

Police said two men got into an argument after a Juneteenth celebration.

Reportedly, one of them left but returned about 30 minutes later with a gun.

Police said that's when the suspect shot the victim.

The suspect then reportedly drove into another man.

Police said both victims were transported to a local hospital.

The first victim was later found to have an active warrant for a domestic strangulation case and now has a hospital guard.