Authorities investigating after man found dead in rural area in Oklahoma

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities in Oklahoma are investigating a man’s murder after his body was found in a rural area.

On Saturday, June 17, 2017, Garvin County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a person found deceased inside his truck in a rural area southwest of Elmore City near the community of Pernell, along East County Road 1690.

Authorities say the death is being investigated as a homicide due to obvious signs of trauma on the man’s body.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

However, Garvin County Sheriff told KXII that he doesn’t believe the community has a reason to be worried right now.