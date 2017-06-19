× Authorities investigating Oklahoma City’s 33rd homicide of the year

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are investigating Oklahoma City’s 33rd homicide of the year.

On June 16, police were called to a shooting in the 3600 block of N. Prospect Ave. just before 11 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found 25-year-old Devonte Ellison suffering from a gunshot wound.

Ellison was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information that could help police, please call the homicide tip line at (405)297-1200.