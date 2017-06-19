Cooking With Kyle: Grilled Watermelon and Pineapple

This is an easy recipe which results in an outstanding salad or dessert.

Yes, watermelon can be grilled, and the grilling process makes it even sweeter!

For a salad, serve with fresh basil or mint, and a bit of crumbled goat cheese.

For dessert, serve with fresh mint, berries, honey-yougurt, ice cream or sorbet.

Ingredients:

1/4 C fresh lime juice

1/4 C honey

1 t salt

Pinch of cayenne pepper (optional)

Fresh watermelon slices, 1.5-2″ thick

Fresh pineapple wedges, 1″ thick

Directions: