Cooking With Kyle: Grilled Watermelon and Pineapple

This is an easy recipe which results in an outstanding salad or dessert.
Yes, watermelon can be grilled, and the grilling process makes it even sweeter!
For a salad, serve with fresh basil or mint, and a bit of crumbled goat cheese.
For dessert, serve with fresh mint, berries, honey-yougurt, ice cream or sorbet.
Ingredients:
- 1/4 C fresh lime juice
- 1/4 C honey
- 1 t salt
- Pinch of cayenne pepper (optional)
- Fresh watermelon slices, 1.5-2″ thick
- Fresh pineapple wedges, 1″ thick
Directions:
- Preheat grill – reasonably high heat as for a meat.
- Whisk together lime juice, salt, honey and optional cayenne.
- Brush watermelon and pineapple with honey/lime mixture.
- Place on grill for 2-3 minutes per side, until grill marks appear.
- Remove from heat.
- May be done in advance: pineapple will keep for 8 hours at room temperature, watermelon will hold for 6 hours, covered and refrigerated. May also be served immediately.