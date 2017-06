Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Former Oklahoma basketball standouts Ryan Spangler and Jordan Woodard held their first  basketball camp in Norman on Monday, June 19.

The camp runs from nine a.m. to noon at the North-Base Hangar in Norman from June 19-21.

It's open for boys and girls ages 9-18.

Woodard just wrapped up a four year career at OU.

Spangler recently finished playing in his first year professionally in Japan.

Check out the video above to see some of the camp, and get caught up with Spangler.