OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials have responded after a Frontier City roller coaster has stopped with passengers on board.

The Silver Bullet was reported stuck around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

#BREAKING silver bullet roller coaster stuck at Frontier City again. @kfor crew on the way. — Lauren Daniels (@lauren_daniels4) June 19, 2017

There’s no word on how many passengers were on board at the time.

However, officials said they have all now been rescued and the ride is being tested.

update: Silver Bullet at Frontier City is now on the move again. Everyone is off the ride. @kfor — Patrick Spencer (@made4tv) June 19, 2017

This is reportedly the third time it has stopped in the last year.