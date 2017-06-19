“Good idea, bad location,” Racetrack creates unwanted noise for nearby neighbors in Shawnee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAWNEE, Okla. - The racetrack at the Shawnee Expo Center is creating unwanted noise for nearby neighbors. In fact, one neighbor said it completely drowns out his TV.

The races are organized by a company called Outlaw Motorsports. The director said they're a perfect activity to keep Oklahoma's youth occupied and out of trouble.

Since April, go-cart and sprint car races have been scheduled every other weekend on a track built inside the rodeo arena.

The neighbors that sit behind the track immediately noticed.

"The neighbors here, across the street and all the way down, they all did the same thing," said one nearby resident, Gary Hale. "They were all standing in their yards trying to figure out what was going on."

He said an occasional race would be fine, especially if there were some sort of notification so neighbors could plan ahead of time.

"But, when you can't go out in your backyard and have a BBQ, or neighbors over or anything like that without this noise drowning you out, that's when it becomes a problem," Hale said.

The managers of the expo center and the director of the races declined to go on camera. They insist the races are good activities for kids and families. A recent race brought in 90 young entries from all over the region.

The manager of the track said they are taking the noise complaints seriously and looking into it.

Meanwhile, the remaining two races of the season will be limited to the more quiet go-carts, only on two Saturdays in August.

During the winter, the races are held indoors in one of the expo buildings. The two remaining races may be held there this year, as well

"Having a racetrack in Shawnee or something would be a good idea and having things like that," Hale said. "It's just the wrong location. Good idea, bad location."