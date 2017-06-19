“It stinks like death,” Woman frustrated after water pours from ceiling into her Midwest City apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Robin Troutt lives at Eden Cove. But, she said her apartment is anything but paradise.

“I don’t think I can tell you what I think it is on camera. I don’t think I can put that language on,” Troutt said. “But, I think I see Satan in the corner some days laughing at me. That’s what it feels like.”

She’s referring to what she said are constant forces of nature.

“I’ve got water damages from where the house floods. It runs all down my walls,” she said.

In video taken by Troutt’s daughter, water can be seen pouring from the ceiling.

Troutt said she’s made countless reports to management but said they just “cover up” the problem.

“That’s not fixed to me because, if I’m sitting down using the bathroom, I'm getting dripped on from water from the people upstairs,” she said.

She said outside, it’s even worse. She directed us to a hole that she said spews sewage.

“It stinks like death. You’ve had times where you see the toilet tissue. You see it,” she said.

Video taken by Troutt of the same area shows what appears to be liquid covering the area.

She’s even contacted the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality and said mold in her apartment is making her and her daughter sick.

NewsChannel 4 also called management.

“If you could have our resident contact us (sic), and then we’ll definitely get those taken care of,” said the woman on the phone. “Other than that, unfortunately, I’m not going to be able to answer any more questions.”

But, for Troutt, she’s been there, done that. She plans to move the first chance she gets and wants to warn future tenants.

“Don’t mind the fact that we going to put you in a place that’s molded and mildewed,” Troutt said. “Don’t mind the fact that we’re going to put you in a place where we’re never going to come repair. Don’t mind the fact that we just want our money out of you and we not going to fix anything. You should just be glad you stay here.”