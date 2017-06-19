× Make sure you qualify for rebate being sold door to door

MOORE, OKLA. – At Frank Anderson’s door was a salesman offering a free inspection and quote to add insulation to Frank’s attic and savings on his electric bills.

“He was talking about the need for insulation and the fact that OG&E would give a rebate and his company would give me a real good deal,” Frank said.

Except Frank is worried he may not qualify for OG&E’s rebate program, because he’s unsure whether the insulation is thick enough.

“Which was 14 inches of insulation up in my attic and air sealing and baffles,” Frank said. “I haven’t seen any evidence of that.”

OG&E spokesperson, Kathleen O’Shea, says there isn’t a list of OG&E approved insulation contractors, however it is okay for a salesman to go door to door using the rebate program to sell services.

“Really anyone who does insulation can go out and do work and give the customer the forms for the rebate, but there are some requirements that have to be met in order for the customer to get that rebate,” she said.

The amount of your rebate will depend on how much the insulation improves the efficiency of your home.

We got the salesman who sold frank his insulation on the phone.

He assures us the job his crew did will meet OG&E standards and the other work performed like installing ventilation baffles was done correctly.

He promises to return to Frank’s home Tuesday.

He said, “I’m going to make sure you guys are satisfied.”

OG&E tells the In Your Corner they also plan to dispatch someone to Frank’s house to take a look in the attic soon.

“I do know one of our contractors who works with the energy efficiency program will be reaching out to him get more information.