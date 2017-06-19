Man arrested in connection to 19-year-old’s murder in S.W. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A 19-year-old man is dead after a late night shooting at a southwest Oklahoma City apartment complex.

Around 9:15 Tuesday, police were called to reports of a shooting at the Brookwood Apartments in the 9400 block of S. Shartel Ave.

Officers were told the shooting took place at a party near the pool area of the apartment complex.

When police arrived, they found 19-year-old Steven Morgan suffering from a gunshot wound.

Morgan was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police say Morgan succumbed to his injuries early Thursday morning.

Since Morgan’s death, 21-year-old Deabray Reese has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting.

Reese was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on one count of first-degree murder.

Authorities say they are still investigating.

If you have any information that could help police, please call the homicide tip-line at (405)297-1200.