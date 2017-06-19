× Newcastle horse rescue becomes sanctuary for children in need

NEWCASTLE, Okla. – A Newcastle horse rescue has become a sanctuary for children in need.

Shanin Moore and her husband founded Eagle Wings Ranch after rescuing their first horse in 2015.

“He would have been shipped to slaughter,” Moore said. “I saw him, and I don’t know what it was but he has such a soulful eye and a general’s spirit. I told my husband we had to go get him.”

Now, Moore and her husband have rescued more than one-dozen horses.

The Moore family is now using the horses to give children hope and guidance.

They give free horse-riding sessions by certified horse trainers.

“Our mission is to rescue the equine and empower the families and children who come here to be the best they can be and to find the love of God,” Moore said.

Eagle Wings Ranch has summer camp every year.

During the camp, children learn horseback riding and other life skills.

“When they learn that bubble creates space between 1,200 pounds of sheer muscle, all of a sudden that 40-pound kid that’s bullying them at school, that fear of the person who hurt them becomes less,” she said.

Moore hopes to one day find adoptive homes to some of the horses so someone else can enjoy the restored beauty of the resilient animals.